AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

ABBV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

