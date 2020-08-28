AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. 4,938,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

