AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

