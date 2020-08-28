Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on AXAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 7,647,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.38. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

