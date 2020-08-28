Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $1,718,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.99. 1,211,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,172. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $243.22. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.38 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.