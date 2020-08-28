Aeon Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,017.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $8,017.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00814668 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 73% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

