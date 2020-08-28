Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 9.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.40. 337,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 316,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Afya by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Afya by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Afya by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Afya by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.