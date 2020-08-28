AirSwap (AST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.74 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and $22.74 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.