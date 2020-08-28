Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALX stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.01. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The company has a quick ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.58. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $391.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.01.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

