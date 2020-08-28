Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.91 on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,524.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

