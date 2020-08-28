Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 73,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,167,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,631.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 216,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

