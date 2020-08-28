Altman Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 163,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average is $235.79. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

