Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,368 shares of company stock valued at $79,121,179. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

