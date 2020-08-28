Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

DIS traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.