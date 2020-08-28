Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

