Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,473. The company has a market cap of $383.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit