American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

AAL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 1,849,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,342,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

