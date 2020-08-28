Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,582 shares of company stock worth $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

APH stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. 1,076,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,967. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

