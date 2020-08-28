Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$2.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post ($2.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 558.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($6.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $146,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

