Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.29. 35,749,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

