Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$15.34

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of IPL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,551. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.