Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$15.34

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,551. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.