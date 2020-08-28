Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $27.86

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

STNG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $2,169,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $926,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 293,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

