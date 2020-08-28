AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.01. 2,415,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,720,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.
The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
