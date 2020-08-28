AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.01. 2,415,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,720,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

