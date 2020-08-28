Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

ATEX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 2,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,350. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.66 and a quick ratio of 18.66.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $121,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,938.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $65,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,444. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

