AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Hits $13.30 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $143,018.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

