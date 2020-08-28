Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 3,231,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,774. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.