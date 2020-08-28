Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

NYSE ABG traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

