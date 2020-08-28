Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Up 8.4%

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.00. 207,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 187,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $95,118.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,143.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

