Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce sales of $33.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.36 million to $38.95 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.75 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assertio Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

ASRT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 330,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,717. Assertio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

