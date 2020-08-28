Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will announce sales of $33.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.36 million to $38.95 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.75 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assertio Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
