AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,231 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.69. 3,240,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

