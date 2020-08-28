AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,549,641. The company has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

