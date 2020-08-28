Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.13 million.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.72-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.63.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

