Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 5.5%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.70. 2,277,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,282,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 1,471.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 201,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 188,324 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 206.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Azul by 28.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Azul by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 110.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 154,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

