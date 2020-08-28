Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 200,995 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Owen Beacom sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $303,817.50. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. 42,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,806. The company has a market capitalization of $503.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

