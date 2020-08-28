Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. First Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Bank worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRBA remained flat at $$6.69 on Friday. 14,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

