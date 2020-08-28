Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.47% of Origin Bancorp worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Origin Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

