Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,764 shares during the period. Tristate Capital accounts for 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.92% of Tristate Capital worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,773 shares of company stock valued at $446,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $425.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

