Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.06% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.54. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%. Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

FCCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

