Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 8.48% of First Business Financial Services worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 127,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05. First Business Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

