Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 32,052 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,052 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 357.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 457,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 357,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 68.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $526,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.03. 30,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,508. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

