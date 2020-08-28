Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 44,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWB. BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran acquired 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,262,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,751.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,651 shares of company stock worth $793,364 in the last 90 days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

