Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

