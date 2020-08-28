Barclays PLC Acquires 41,944 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.73% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $106,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 267,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,942. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

