Barclays PLC Acquires 50,460 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,730. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

