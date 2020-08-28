Barclays PLC Acquires 529,989 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $53,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

