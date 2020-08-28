Barclays PLC Acquires 76,115 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $57,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. 823,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

