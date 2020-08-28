Barclays PLC Acquires 765,082 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 313,558.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,082 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $255,658,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $299,607,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.