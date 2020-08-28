Barclays PLC Buys 1,077,048 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 869.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Altice USA worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 119.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 972,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,797,301 shares of company stock worth $94,179,873. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,416. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

