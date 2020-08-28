Barclays PLC Buys 219,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6,296.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.99. 207,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

