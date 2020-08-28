Barclays PLC Buys 4,770 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $44,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $88.88. 699,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,852. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,342 shares of company stock worth $39,791,720. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.